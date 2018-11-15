Thu Nov 15, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 15, 2018
PTI wins two seats from Punjab in Senate by-elections

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Nov, 18

Share

LAHORE: Ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won two Senate seats from Punjab in the by-elections held today (Thursday).

PTI Walid Iqbal defeated PML-N's Saud Majeed on the general Senate seat while PTI's Seemee Ezdi and defeated N-League's Saira Afzal Tarar for a reserved seat of woman.

The polling for Senate by-election on two seats from Punjab was held with provincial Election Commissioner Zafar Iqbal Hussain as the Returning Officer.

Polling continued from 9 am to 4 pm without any break at the Punjab Assembly building which was declared the polling station.

These two senate seats from Punjab had fallen vacant after Sadia Abbasi and Haroon Akhter Khan of the Pakistan Muslim League-N were denotified for holding dual-nationality.

As many as 367 Members Punjab Assemebly (MPAs) cast their votes out of a total number of 371.

PTI and the allies had 194 votes as compared to 173 votes of the PML-N.

