Thu Nov 15, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 15, 2018
PM Imran Khan to visit Malaysia from 20-21 November

Thu, Nov, 18

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay two-day official visit to Malaysia on 20-21 November 2018. He would be accompanied by a high level delegation.

This would be the first state visit by any foreign leader since Dr. Mahathir Mohamad assumed office in May 2018 and Prime Minister Imran Khan's first bilateral visit to Malaysia.

The two Prime Ministers will have a tete-a-tete, followed by delegation-level talks.

Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy warm brotherly relations founded in mutual respect friendship and understanding reinforced by strong cultural and religious affinities.

The visit of the Prime Minister would provide an opportunity to further cement the existing friendly and cordial bilateral relations by enhancing economic, trade and commercial ties, for our mutual benefit. 

