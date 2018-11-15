Thu Nov 15, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 15, 2018
LHC to hear petition seeking Imran Khan’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Lahore High Court has admitted for hearing a petition seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Iman Khan.

The petition, filed by Advocate AK Dogar, will be heard by Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza on Friday.

In his petition, Dogar has accused Imran Khan of working against Pakistan’ sovereignty and the country’s political system.

It alleged that Imran Khan had incited people of civil unrest during Nawaz Sharif’s government.

The petition further said that Imran Khan had led his supporters to storm into the Parliament and smashed its gates. 

