PM Imran Khan seeks report on 'shocking tragedy' of SP Tahir Dawar murder

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said he has directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to coordinate with Islamabad police in holding inquiry into the murder of SP Tahir Dawar, a day after authorities confirm the officer who went missing in Islamabad last month has been found dead in Afghanistan.

The prime minister used his Twitter account to share that State Minister for Interior Sharhyar Afridi has been tasked to oversee the inquiry with urgency and present the report to him.

In his Twitter post, the premier called the murder of SP Tahir Dawar a "shocking tragedy".

Tahir Dawar had gone missing in Islamabad on October 26 and nobody in the government and the police had any clue about his whereabouts. Teams of the Peshawar Police were at the Torkham crossing point on the second day on Tuesday to receive the body of the slain senior cop. However, they didn't receive it till late Tuesday evening. The police had even made arrangements for his funeral prayers at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines in Peshawar since Tuesday.

KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai told reporters that the police party and officials waited for the body of Dawar at Torkham. He added the body could not be handed over on Wednesday.

The minister said the Afghan authorities have confirmed the death of Tahir Dawar, whose funeral prayer will be offered in Peshawar. He added that the body was likely to be handed over to Pakistani authorities today (Thursday). More pictures of the body, claimed to be of Tahir Dawar, were in circulation on the social media on Wednesday. As he was stated to be a poet, his poetry was also put on the social media.

The Afghan government had informed the Pakistan embassy in Kabul that the body was found by local people in Dur Baba village in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province bordering Khyber and Mohmand tribal districts. It said the body was exhumed and would be handed over to the Pakistan consulate in Jalalabad. The process took a lot longer than anticipated.

"The mysterious tragedy of Tahir Dawar is heartbreaking. May he rest in peace. On this I talked to both Kabul and Jalalabad. The victim's body, now at a morgue in Jalalabad, will be handed over with full dignity and respect expeditiously," Afghan ambassador to Pakistan Dr Omar Zakhilwal tweeted. He added the Afghan government will investigate how Dawar ended up on that side.

Later, it was learnt that the body had been delivered to Pakistan’s consulate in Jalalabad and was being transported to Pakistan via Torkham. Tahir Dawar, who was serving as SP Rural Peshawar, went missing from the federal capital where he had gone on a short leave on October 26. None of the guards of the SP were accompanying him when he left for Islamabad.

The missing SP belonged to North Waziristan. He was promoted as acting SP only a couple of months ago, though his service card found on his badly wounded body said he was deputy superintendent of police. He survived a number of attempts on his life, including two suicide attacks in Bannu in recent years. As family and friends had been demanding his safe recovery, nothing was heard from any senior official of the KP government or the police force. Minister of State for Interior Shahryar Afridi told the media he cannot comment on it as it was a sensitive issue.

The colleagues and tribesmen of Dawar tribe were angry over the government and police for failing to make any progress in the recovery of the officer despite lapse of over two weeks. There was severe criticism on the performance of the police and the government, both federal and provincial, which failed to recover its own officer. People kept asking as to how they will provide security to a common man if they cannot protect their own officers.