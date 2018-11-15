Dr Umar Saif still desires to work for Pakistan

Veteran IT specialist Dr Umar Saif says he still has a strong desire to work for his homeland, following his removal as the chairman of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) by the government, that came Monday.



The acclaimed computer scientist was speaking on Geo News morning show Geo Pakistan where he shed light on his future plans post-removal and the services he rendered during his tenure as chairman PITB.

“Seven years is a long time. PITB came into existence in 1999 and since the time I was made its chairman in 2011, I have strived for its betterment,” he said.

Dr Umar, who also serves as the Vice Chancellor of Lahore’s Information Technology University (ITU), played a vital role in digitalising the police department, land record and other departments of the Punjab government.

In response to a question regarding the improvements he has paved way for in the country, Dr Umar said, “During service, we basically introduced reforms across a wide range of areas. These include sectors like agriculture, health, livestock, planning and development as well as tax collection among various others. My aim was to build everything from scratch.”

He added, “Even though PITB is a state institution, it works on a system that a private firm relies on. We were all contractual employees with not a single government employee included in the body. So there is proper accountability within the institution.”

Dr Umar also suggested that the government should initiate reforms in state institutions that adhere to the principals of a private firm. “It should therefore replicate the model of PITB in other institutions," he added.

Responding to a question about the reason behind Punjab’s government removal of him, Dr Umar shared, “I joined PITB in 2011 and have worked for seven years with five governments. Introducing and implementing sweeping reforms is a matter of deep governance which you need to perform in close association, support and political will of the government. From what I believe, the government wants to bring its own people, which I totally understand and respect.”

“Following your removal, what lies ahead in the future for you?” asked the programme hosts.

Dr Umar replied, “Most of my employment opportunities exist outside Pakistan. However, I still want to work in the country. I had come here after 11 years when I was appointed the chairman of PITB and I strongly wish to serve my homeland now as well.”

A graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Dr Saif has headlined projects like PlanX, Plan9, Tech Hubb Connect at the PITB as head of the institution.