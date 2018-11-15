Nawaz appears before court to record statement in Al-Azizia reference for second day

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was in the accountability court to for the second consecutive day to record his statement in Al-Azizia reference.

On Wednesday, he answered 44 questions out of 50 asked in the court where Judge Bashir Ahmed conducted the proceedings.

According to Geo News, in all Sharif who has been given 151 questions to answer.

During the proceeding, Sharif sought exemption for the his post-Panama Papers speech in National Assembly, saying it could not be presented before any court as it has exemption under Article 66 of the constitution.

The accountability court is conducting his trial in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment references that stemmed from Panama Papers along with the third reference related to Avenfield Apartments in London.

The three-time prime minister was handed down 11 year imprisonment in Avenfield. He was granted bail by the Islamabad Hight Court after spending few months in Adiala Jail.

The accountability court has been given deadline of November 17 by the Supreme Court to complete the trial of Sharif.

Even since the trial began, the court sought extension in the deadline for six times and is expected to approach the apex court for further extension, according to Geo News.