Thu Nov 15, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 15, 2018
Afridi's statement driven by his desire to play IPL: Azad Kashmir PM

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Nov, 18

Azad Kashmir's Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider thinks  Shahid Afridi's controversial statement about occupied Kashmir might have been driven by his desire to  become a part of  the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Speaking at a ceremony, he said "Kashmir is a sensitive issue, Afridi should not play with sentiments of people of Kashmir. We will not compromise on Kashmir's independence.

"To us Kashmir is a matter life and death. Sports persons should not give such statements," he said.

Afridi faced back lash at home after he said "  Don't give Kashmir to Pakistan, don't give it to India either. Kashmir should belong to Kashmiris, Kashmir is not even an issue. The world has made it an issue".

The Indian media highlighted the statement from the former flamboyant all-rounder prompting Afridi to clarify that he remarks were misconstrued by the Indian media.

To make things clear he said on  Twitter  "my comments are being misconstrued by Indian media!. I am passionate about my country and greatly value the struggles of Kashmiris. Humanity must prevail and they should get their rights".

He said "My clip is incomplete and out of context as what I said before that is missing. Kashmir is unresolved dispute and under brutal Indian occupation. It must be resolved as per UN resolution. Myself along with every Pakistani support Kashmiri freedom struggle. Kashmir Belongs to Pakistan.


