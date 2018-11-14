Defence Minister says official use of all rest houses will be stopped

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak chaired a meeting of working group on alternative use of public properties on Wednesday at ministry of housing and works Islamabad.



The Minister was briefed about location and status of various public properties and their alternative use.

The meeting identified various public properties in major cities.

The federal minister directed to conduct survey and prepare feasibility report on various pilot projects.

He emphasized the need for optimum utilization of public properties. He said that unutilized land would be developed through public private partnership and also directed that the provinces would identify the lands and the current and planned use of the unutilized lands.

Pervaiz Khattak has said the official use of all rest houses will be stopped and it will be utilized in a proper way.

He said that the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to provide cheap housing to common man will be fulfilled.

The Minister further said that if the public properties would be used in optimal way it will have huge impact on the efforts of the government to solve housing problems of common man.

The meeting was attended by secretary housing and works and representatives from the provincial governments.