Info Minister demands formation of parliamentary body on funds utilization by previous govts

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday demanded that a parliamentary committee be formed on utilization of trillions of rupees of funds by the previous governments.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, Fawad said Rs 42 trillion were transferred to Balochistan in the last 10 years and a committee should be constituted to ascertain how these funds were utilized in the province.

He said those who were rulers in Balochistan, should be asked where all the money was utilized.

Fawad said poor people, those who were without blankets and bare foot and 2.5 million out of school, should be given proper respect as injustice to them amounted to economic terrorism.

He said decorum of the House was important but he would talk about corruption and malpractices and 700 billion which were laundered to just ten countries.

The minister said the government was left with no option but to seek financial aid from abroad to plug the gap of $ 18 billion of balance of payments deficit.

He said the Opposition wanted that nobody should talk about corruption and fake bank accounts.

He said when he talked about corruption and misuse of funds, the Opposition responded to, by talking about deprivation of their areas without telling how the funds were used in the past.

On the demand of the Information Minister, the Chairman Senate agreed to talk to leader of the house and Opposition in the Senate and Speaker National Assembly for formation of parliamentary committee on use of funds by the previous governments.

Fawad said conducting the proceedings of the Senate in an appropriate way was the responsibility of both Opposition and the government and Opposition should apologize for using improper words against the government.

He said leader of the opposition should take note of the words used by Senator Mushahidullah against the prime minister and the government.

Fawad said cases of corruption and fake accounts should be investigated and things should not be pushed under the carpet.