Sindh govt suspends registration of City School, Beacon House School

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Wednesday suspended the registration of Beacon House School and The City School after they failed to implement court orders regarding fee hike.



According to a notification, the administration of the private schools was repeatedly reminded of the orders of the Supreme Court and the High Court but they did not pay any heed.

The directorate of education department on private schools had written letters to the aforementioned institutions five times for complying on court orders, however, they failed to do so.



The registration would be restored if the schools comply the court orders within seven days, the statement from education department said.



If the said schools failed to comply court orders within the 7 days time frame, these would be sealed off in the presence of judicial magistrate and besides their deregistration

