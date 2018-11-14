By-poll on two Punjab Senate seats tomorrow

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Senate by-election against two vacant seats from Punjab will be held at the Punjab Assembly building on November 15 (Thursday) uninterruptedly from 0900-1600 hours.
According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Punjab spokesperson on Wednesday, the-poll against two (one general and one reserved women) seats was being held after the de-seating of Sadia Abbasi and Haroon Akhter Khan of the Pakistan Muslim League-N.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Walid Iqbal and PML-N's Saud Majeed will contest on the General Senate seat while PTI's Seemi Ezdi and PML-N's Saira Tarar were pitted against each other on the women reserved seat.
The Punjab Assembly building has been declared the polling station for the Senate by-polls.
Provincial ECP Zafar Iqbal Hussain has been appointed Returning Officer and will conduct the elections.
LAHORE: The Senate by-election against two vacant seats from Punjab will be held at the Punjab Assembly building on November 15 (Thursday) uninterruptedly from 0900-1600 hours.
According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Punjab spokesperson on Wednesday, the-poll against two (one general and one reserved women) seats was being held after the de-seating of Sadia Abbasi and Haroon Akhter Khan of the Pakistan Muslim League-N.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Walid Iqbal and PML-N's Saud Majeed will contest on the General Senate seat while PTI's Seemi Ezdi and PML-N's Saira Tarar were pitted against each other on the women reserved seat.
The Punjab Assembly building has been declared the polling station for the Senate by-polls.
Provincial ECP Zafar Iqbal Hussain has been appointed Returning Officer and will conduct the elections.