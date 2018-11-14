By-poll on two Punjab Senate seats tomorrow

LAHORE: The Senate by-election against two vacant seats from Punjab will be held at the Punjab Assembly building on November 15 (Thursday) uninterruptedly from 0900-1600 hours.



According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Punjab spokesperson on Wednesday, the-poll against two (one general and one reserved women) seats was being held after the de-seating of Sadia Abbasi and Haroon Akhter Khan of the Pakistan Muslim League-N.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Walid Iqbal and PML-N's Saud Majeed will contest on the General Senate seat while PTI's Seemi Ezdi and PML-N's Saira Tarar were pitted against each other on the women reserved seat.

The Punjab Assembly building has been declared the polling station for the Senate by-polls.

Provincial ECP Zafar Iqbal Hussain has been appointed Returning Officer and will conduct the elections.