JIT interrogates Azam Swati

ISLAMABAD: A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Wednesday interrogated federal minister Azam Swati for his role in the transfer of Islamabad Police IG .

According to sources, the minister appeared before the JIT at the office of National Accountability Bureau where he was probed for almost two hours.

The sources said Swati was handed over a questioner that was prepared by NAB DG Irfan Mangi in the light of preliminary investigation into the matter.

The JIT is investigating several matters related to the minister including alleged encroachment of land, transfer of IG and his assets.

The JIT has also interrogated State Minister for Interior Shahryar Afridi, for Islamabad IG, Interior Secretary and Establishment Secretary.

Azam Swati had confessed to repeatedly calling the IG over a dispute that he had with his neighbors and in the middle of that dispute the IG was transfer.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had taken suo motu notice of the matter.