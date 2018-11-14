National MOIC Pakistan holds inaugural ceremony

KARACHI: National Model Organization of Islamic Cooperation held its inaugural ceremony for upcoming global conference here on Tuesday.



Addressing the session, Vice Chancellor DHA Suffa University, Admiral (retd) Dr. Sarfaraz Hussain offered his complete support to the project aimed at harnessing the energy in Muslim youth.

Investment in the youth is the best thing to secure nation’s future, Dr Hussain added.

First of its kind in Pakistan, National MOIC is a forum to give a ground to heighten solidarity, brotherhood, tolerance, exchange of ideas and cultural values among OIC states through diplomacy.

Organized by Istanbul based, Islamic Conference Youth Forum for Dialogue & Cooperation (ICYF-DC), with the affiliation of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), National MOIC has been engaging youth from all over the country.

While talking about the international disputes and prevailing environment, ex-diplomat Shahid Amin stressed upon the need of Muslim solidarity.

The country coordinator ICYF-DC for Pakistan, Rutaba Tariq, emphasizing upon the role of youth in the formation of the future, told that National MOIC Pakistan is a project that would contribute for it.

The three-day conference will be held on December 21st -23rd, 2018 at Beach Luxury Hotel, Karachi.