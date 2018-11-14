Fog envelopes Karachi

KARACHI: Visibility reduced and mercury dropped in Karachi as fog enveloped the metropolis on Wednesday.



According to the Met Office, sea breeze was not blowing in the city for three days and the fog was caused by the increasing humidity.

The Met Office said fog will dissipate in Karachi till 11:00 am.

It said the visibility dropped to 1500 meters in areas adjacent to the Jinnah International Airport.

According to the forecast, the foggy conditions would continue in the city for the next few days.

Moreover, Geo News in its weather report said Islamabad and Rawalpindi received light rain in the morning, decreasing temperature in the twin cities.

The Met Office also forecast rain today in Rawalpindi division, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Malakand and Hazara divisions while snowfall over on hills.