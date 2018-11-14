Wed Nov 14, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 14, 2018
Fog envelopes Karachi

Pakistan

Web Desk
KARACHI: Visibility reduced  and mercury dropped  in Karachi as fog enveloped the metropolis on Wednesday.

According to the Met Office, sea breeze was not blowing in the city for three days and the fog was caused by the increasing humidity.

 The Met Office said fog will dissipate  in Karachi till 11:00 am.

It said the visibility dropped to 1500 meters  in areas adjacent to the Jinnah International Airport.

According to the forecast, the foggy conditions would continue  in the city for the next few days.

Moreover, Geo News in its weather report said Islamabad and Rawalpindi received light rain in the morning, decreasing temperature in the twin cities.

The Met Office  also forecast rain today in Rawalpindi division, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Malakand and Hazara divisions while snowfall over on hills.

