Asia Bibi issue: President European Parliament telephones PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed matter related to Asia Bibi on Tuesday.



PM Imran stressed the need for respecting each other’s religions and sentiments, while calling for enhanced dialogue as well as cooperation for promoting inter-cultural and inter-faith harmony.

Tajani thanked the Prime Minister for ensuring safety and security of Asia Bibi and her family.

He assured EU Parliament’s cooperation with the Government of Pakistan, while conveying that the debate on Asia Bibi in the EU Parliament has been postponed.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s resolve to respect the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, adding that as citizens of Pakistan, Asia Bibi and her family are entitled to all rights as guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister also conveyed serious concerns of the government and people of Pakistan on the issue of blasphemous caricatures, underscoring the need to redouble efforts in European countries to avoid such provocative incidents; raise greater awareness about religious sensitivities of Muslims, particularly the respect of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and promote inter-faith harmony.

The Prime Minister welcomed the European Court of Human Right’s recent decision not to allow acts of blasphemy under the cloak of right to freedom of expression.

He also expressed the hope that European countries would follow the decision of the European Court and take steps to enhance respect for each other’s religions and inter-faith harmony.