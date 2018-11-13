PM Imran Khan participates in Diwali celebrations, cuts cake

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan participated in Diwali celebration by cutting a cake of the festivity here on Tuesday.
PM Imran Khan also extended his greetings to the Hindu community.
Khan participated in the Diwali celebration on the invitation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s minority MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani.
Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and other parliamentarians were present.
