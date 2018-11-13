Tue Nov 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 13, 2018
Advertisement

PM Imran Khan participates in Diwali celebrations, cuts cake

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Nov, 18

Share

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan participated in Diwali celebration by cutting a cake of the festivity here on Tuesday.

PM Imran Khan also extended his greetings to the Hindu community.

Khan participated in the Diwali celebration on the invitation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s minority MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and other parliamentarians were present. 


Advertisement

Latest News

More From Pakistan