Reports of SP Dawar's murder in Afghanistan unconfirmed: officials

ISLAMABAD: Police authorities as well as government officials asserted on Tuesday that reports of the murder of missing Superintendent Police Tahir Khan Dawar presently remain unverified.

Circulating pictures of a body recovered from Afghanistan’s Nanagarhar province was reported to be identified as the disappeared cop who had been serving with KP Police before he went missing from the capital on October 27.

While the news had been afloat, there has been no official confirmation of Dawar’s death with state minister for interior Shehryar Afridi refraining from commenting on the topic as well, saying: “It is a matter of national security and someone's life, and cannot be discussed on an open forum."

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader further stressed that the government is presently putting grave efforts in recuperating missing individuals while adding that a cyber-war has been levied on them.

Moreover, Afridi had gone on to assert that "Photo-shopped [images] and fake news are being spread nowadays."

On the other hand, Inspector General (IG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Mehsud has revealed that talks with the Afghan government are on-going through related departments adding that the news cannot be verified at this point and an official statement will be issued upon affirmation.

