'Naswar', smoking banned in KP educational institutions

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has imposed ban on use of'Naswar' and smoking in the educational institutions of the province.



The ban on use of naswar and smoking will be equally effective for students, teachers and staff of colleges and universities.

According to provincial educational department, awareness sessions will also be held in the educational institutions regarding hazardous of smoking and naswar.