Sindh Governor presents Rs671 mln cheque to CJ for dams fund

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail called on Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and presented him a cheque amounting to Rs.673.791 Million as donation to Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund.



It is pertinent to mention here that the amount was collected by Governor House, Sindh during fund raising dinner held at Governor’s House in Sindh.