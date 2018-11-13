Tue Nov 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 13, 2018
Advertisement

Sindh Governor presents Rs671 mln cheque to CJ for dams fund

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Nov, 18

Share

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail called on Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and presented him a cheque amounting to Rs.673.791 Million as donation to Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund.

It is pertinent to mention here that the amount was collected by Governor House, Sindh during fund raising dinner held at Governor’s House in Sindh.

Advertisement

Latest News

More From Pakistan