Is accountability only for elected civilians?, questions Bakhtawar Bhutto

KARACHI: The elder daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari has said that his father respects law.



Bakhtawar took to Twitter shortly after Asif Zardari and his sister Fayral Talpur appeared before the banking court which extended their bail in money laundering case till December 10.

In a tweet Bakhtawar said "My father & former pres @AAliZardari just returned from appearing before court for his interim bail again. No issue he’s lived his life in courts. He respects the law."

She went on to say, "Question where is our ex dictator? Why is he still on a golf course? Is accountability only 4 elected civilians?."

Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur who are on bail had last appeared in the court on September 25.

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted by the Supreme Court is also investigating the case.

The money laundering scam was revealed when State Bank of Pakistan sent a report of suspicious transaction to the Federal Investigation Agency in 2015.