Canadian FM phones Qureshi, discusses Asia Bibi's acquittal

ISLAMABAD: Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland spoke to her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday and discussed the acquittal of Asia Bibi in a blasphemy case.

Spokesperson of the foreign office in Pakistan, Dr Mohammad Faisal revealed on Tuesday that the two went into discourse over the matter of Asia Bibi during a telephonic conversation.

The Canadian FM “appreciated Supreme Court’s courageous decision” of the acquittal as well as the prime minister’s “positive speech.”



"Canadian FM telephoned FM Qureshi yesterday. Among other issues, Asia Bibi was discussed.

Qureshi termed Asia a Pakistani national while avowing that the country “respects her legal rights.”

The phone call came a day after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed that that his government was in talks with the Pakistani federal administration to let Asia seek refuge in his country.

“We are in discussions with the Pakistani government. There is a delicate domestic context that we respect which is why I don’t want to say any more about that, but I will remind people Canada is a welcoming country,” he had stated during an interview with AFP.