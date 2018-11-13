Karachi’s Noorani Kabab House sealed: SBCA

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority said that it had sealed Noorani Kabab House for using a residential plot for commercial purpose.



In a notice issued on Tuesday, the SCBA warned that if anybody trespasses the premises or breaks the seal, he/she/they shall be prosecuted or punished under Section 19 of Sindh Building Control Ordinance.

Noorani Kabab House has been one of the city’s most famous eateries.

The restaurant is located on Khalid Bin Waleed Road near Inter-Section of Shahra-e-Quaideen, PECHS Block 2, Karachi.