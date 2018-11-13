Tue Nov 13, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 13, 2018
Karachi's Noorani Kabab House sealed: SBCA

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Nov, 18

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority said that it had sealed Noorani Kabab House for using a residential plot for commercial purpose.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, the SCBA warned that if anybody trespasses the premises or breaks the seal, he/she/they shall be prosecuted or punished under Section 19 of Sindh Building Control Ordinance.

Noorani Kabab House has been one of the city’s most famous eateries.

The restaurant is located on Khalid Bin Waleed Road near Inter-Section of Shahra-e-Quaideen, PECHS Block 2, Karachi.

