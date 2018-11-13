Pakistan, Iran agree on cooperation in railways, importance of Quetta-Taftan section

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Hoonardost called on Minister for Railways Shaikh Rasheed Ahmad here on Tuesday.



The Ambassador stressed upon importance of Quetta –Taftan section.

The Minister totally agreed with the ambassador.

"Quetta-Taftan section is very imperative for relation between Pakistan and Iran", said Rasheed.

The Minister further added that up gradation of this section is also essential.

Both sides agreed on mutual cooperation in railways.

For resolving railways issues between two countries a technical committee will be constituted.

During meeting Farrukh Taimur Ghilzai, Secretary Railway Board, M. Yusuf, DG Planning and Munawar Shah, DG Technical were also present.