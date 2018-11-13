Tue Nov 13, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 13, 2018
Pakistan, Iran agree on cooperation in railways, importance of Quetta-Taftan section

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Nov, 18

Share

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Hoonardost called on Minister for Railways Shaikh Rasheed Ahmad here on Tuesday.

The Ambassador stressed upon importance of Quetta –Taftan section.

The Minister totally agreed with the ambassador.

"Quetta-Taftan section is very imperative for relation between Pakistan and Iran", said Rasheed.

The Minister further added that up gradation of this section is also essential.

Both sides agreed on mutual cooperation in railways.

For resolving railways issues between two countries a technical committee will be constituted.

During meeting Farrukh Taimur Ghilzai, Secretary Railway Board, M. Yusuf, DG Planning and Munawar Shah, DG Technical were also present.

