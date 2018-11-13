Retired policeman loses entire life's savings to bank account hackers in Narowal

NAROWAL: Hackers have deprived a former police official of all his savings in a latest episode of a bank fraud that has been making the headlines in Pakistani media.

According to Geo News, Aslam Mukhtar, a former official of the police department and a resident of Narowal, became the latest victim of the fraud when hackers withdrew Rs300,000 from his bank account.

The victim said he had shared his bank information on a phone call which he think was made from bank helpline.

After the call, he said, he lost all the money which he had received on retirement from service.

Aslam Mukhtar said he had saved the money for the marriage of his daughters.

He said he has registered a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) while manager at the bank said head office of the bank has also been informed about the incident.

The incidents of bank fraud has witnessed a surge during the last three months across the country.

In another such incident, retired chief scientist of Kahuta Research Laboratories Yousuf Khiji was deprived of Rs3 million by unknown fraudsters.

Cyber Security experts in Pakistan has warned people against sharing their ID card numbers, bank account, credit and debit card numbers.

How can bank customers keep their data safe?