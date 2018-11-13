Govt lacks planning, capability: CJP Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday remarked that the incumbent government lacks capability and planning to run operations.



During hearing of Banigala encroachment case, the CJP expressed displeasure over the delay in regularisation of the properties in the area.

Additional Attorney General presented the report on behalf of Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The CJP observed that the development authority may need more land to lay electricity cables and because a completely 'Naya Pakistan' is in the making you might also like to run underground railway.

The government need land for providing services to the residents, he added. If the CDA has no plan then it should regularise the buildings after due process.

The spokesperson of Survey General of Pakistan informed the court that the authority has completed the survey but has not received the payment from the concerned departments.

The CDA and ICT owe Rs3.42 million to the SGP, he further told the bench.

On this, the CJP directed the Additional Attorney General to make sure that the payment is released within a month.