Member of group that tricked people into divulging bank information arrested

GUJRANWALA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a suspected member of a gang involved in robbing people of their money after extracting bank account details by phone, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

FIA's Assistant Director Asif Iqbal said the group withdrew millions of rupees from as many as 60 bank accounts in Gujranwala region alone after tricking people into divulging their bank information.

The arrest of Shabbir was carried out on the information provided by another suspect Shafiq who was taken into custody on September 28 in Hafizabad.

Shafiq, who was arrested while withdrawing money from a bank, provided crucial information to the investigators about the intra-provincial gang, according to the FIA.

Asif Iqbal said the money withdrawn from the 60 banks during the last three months amounts to millions of rupees, adding that lawyers, police officers and professors were among the victims.

A resident of Attock identified as Allah Yar lost Rs500,000 in the scam in which his money was transferred from his account.



