Zardari, Faryal Talpur's bail extended in money laundering case

KARACHI: Former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Fayral Talpur appeared before the banking court which extended their bail in money laundering case till December 10, according to Geo News on Tuesday.

The brief hearing was adjourned after the judge granted extension to the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leaders in a case which is also being heard by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur who are on bail had last appeared in the court on September 25.

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted by the Supreme Court is also investigating the case.

The money laundering scame was revealed when State Bank of Paistan sent a report of suspicious transaction to the Federal Investigation Agency in 2015.

The FIA authorities say some bank managers and administration opened fake bank accounts at the behest of Omni Group during 2013 and 2015 for six months.

The bank accounts were allegedly used for money laundering of Rs 35 billion, according to documents available with investigators.

After receiving the State Bank Report, FIA DIrector Sindh ordered an inquiry which found four accounts being used in suspicious transactions.

According to the FIA, all the banks were of Omni Group but neither any inquiry was opened nor a case was registered over alleged pressure from unknown quarters.