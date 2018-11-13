Tue Nov 13, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 13, 2018
Two women among three killed as bus falls off bridge in Chakwal

MULTAN: At least  three people were killed nine others sustained injuries after  a bus fell from a bridge near  Mianwali Road Kot Qazi in Chakwal   on Tuesday morning.

As per details, the incident occurred when  a speedy passenger bus, heading Karachi from Mansehrah, ran off the bridge, at least  three people including two women were killed and nine were injuring.

The victims were transported to local hospital,two more people were seriously injured in the accident.

