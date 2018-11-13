Two women among three killed as bus falls off bridge in Chakwal

MULTAN: At least three people were killed nine others sustained injuries after a bus fell from a bridge near Mianwali Road Kot Qazi in Chakwal on Tuesday morning.

As per details, the incident occurred when a speedy passenger bus, heading Karachi from Mansehrah, ran off the bridge, at least three people including two women were killed and nine were injuring.

The victims were transported to local hospital,two more people were seriously injured in the accident.