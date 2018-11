PM Imran, Bilawal Bhutto attend valima ceremony of COAS Gen. Bajwa's son

RAWALPINDI: President Arif Alvi, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended the valima ceremony of Saad Bajwa, son of Chief of Army Statff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday.



Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Punjab CM Usman Buzdar, former foreign minister Khawaja Asif, former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar besides Aitzaz Ahsan, Khursheed Shah, Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervez Elahi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar, CM Balochistan Jam Kamal, Railways Minister Shaikh Rasheed, Hasil Bazinjo, Senator Tanveer and other attended the ceremony.

The valima ceremony was held at Army House Rawalpindi.