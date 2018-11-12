Government ending its control over media ads: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that government's control over media advertisements was being abolished.



Chaudhry was briefing the reporters over a meeting held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair to discuss media related matters.

The information minister said, "We are ending the government’s control on media advertisements and now, advertisements will be given to media groups on merit.”



Fawad Chuadhry went on to say the previous government used advertisements as a political tool, adding that media industry was affected by the decisions of past government.

The PTI government will introduce media regulatory authority to regulate all media, he added.

The minister added government's this move would help solve the financial crisis that large media houses were going through.

The issue of outstanding payments of media also came under discussion.

The Minister added, "Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to clear outstanding dues of the media houses, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said PTI government has already abolished censorship on state-run media and now it will abolish the government's control on the advertisement policy.