Musharraf challenges special court’s order in treason case

Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf has challenged special court’s order to record his statement through a commission in a high treason case, Geo reported on Monday.



His move came days after a special court ordered that Musharraf statement would be recorded through a commission.

The former president filed a petition against the order of special court in the Islamabad High court.

The former strongman stated that the formation of a commission by the special court to record the statement was alien to Pakistan’s criminal procedure and unprecedented.

The government of PML-N in 2007 filed the treason case against Musharraf over the president’s imposition of extra-constitutional emergency.

In March 2014, the former army chief was indicted in the case after he appeared before the court and rejected all charges.

Two years later, Musharraf left the country after his name was removed from Exit Control list (ECL) on the orders of Supreme Court in 2016.