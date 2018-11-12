Netherlands resumes visa and passport services in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Netherlands to Pakistan, Ardi Stoios-Braken announced on Monday the resumption of consular and visa services in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

According to the Dutch envoy, the visa services after temporarily getting halted earlier today have now been recommenced, while issuing directives to VFS Global and Gerry’s offices to resume taking on appointments again on an instantaneous basis.

“Update: The Embassy of the Netherlands in Pakistan has resumed all consular/visa services. VFS/Gerry’s in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad can immediately start giving appointments to accept visa applications,” read her tweet.

Earlier today, it was reported that the government had decided to close visa and passport services from Pakistan “due to circumstances beyond control.”

“The Embassy of the #Netherlands in #Pakistan is open. The issuance of visa has been halted temporarily. Last week, the embassy was temporarily closed for 2 days bcs of construction work,” the emissary had informed earlier.



