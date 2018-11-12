ANP suspends membership of Afrasiab Khattak, Bushra Gohar

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has suspended the basic membership of former provincial president Afrasiab Khattak and former MNA Bushra Gohar on charges of violating the party's discipline.



According to a notification issued by the ANP, the two senior leaders damaged ANP’s reputation and were involved in activities against the party.

They were also accused of create discord among workers.

The notification was issued by ANP’s Central General Secretary Mian Iftikhar from party’s Bacha Khan Markaz on Monday.

It further said that both the leaders had failed to come up with satisfactory answers to a show-cause notice issued to them.