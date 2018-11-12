Mon Nov 12, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 12, 2018
Advertisement

ANP suspends membership of Afrasiab Khattak, Bushra Gohar

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Nov, 18

Share

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has suspended the basic membership of former provincial president Afrasiab Khattak and former MNA Bushra Gohar on charges of violating the party's discipline.

According to a notification issued by the ANP, the two senior leaders damaged ANP’s reputation and were involved in activities against the party.

They were also accused of create discord among workers.

The notification was issued by ANP’s Central General Secretary Mian Iftikhar from party’s Bacha Khan Markaz on Monday. 

It further said that both the leaders had failed to come up with satisfactory answers to a show-cause notice issued to them. 

Advertisement

Latest News

More From Pakistan