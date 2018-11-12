South Korea shows keen interest in upgradation of railway track in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Railways Shaikh Rasheed has said that Pakistan Railways is ready for mutual cooperation with South Korean.

The minister mentioned, “Pakistan Railways is open to all merit based international investments."

Kwak Sung-Kyu, Ambassador of South Korea to Pakistan called on Sh. Rasheed Ahmad, on Monday at ministry of Railways.

The Ambassador showed interest in up gradation of Ml II and III.

A high-power South Korean delegation is coming to Pakistan and will visit different departments of Pakistan Railways on 3rd December this year.

Rasheed said that up gradation of ML I, II and III is his priority.

During the meeting Farrukh Taimur Ghilzai, Secretary Railway Board, M.Yusuf,DG Planning and Munawar Shah ,Dg Technical were also present.