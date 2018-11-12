Two brothers who died of alleged food poisoning in Karachi laid to rest

KARACHI: Two minors who died of alleged food poisoning after dining at a high-end restaurant in Karachi yesterday were laid to rest on Monday.



The funeral prayers of the brothers were offered on Monday at a mosque in Defense Karachi.

Ahmed who was 18 months old and Muhammad 5 years old had dined at a restaurant in Zamzama area of the city with their family and died due to alleged food poisoning.

The relatives of the deceased talked with media outside the mosque. They asked for the investigations to be completed immediately and demanded the food inspector to be arrested.

According to the post-mortem conducted on Sunday night a representative of Jinnah Hospital revealed that apparently the cause of death is food poisoning.

Dr. Shiraz, the medico-legal officer (MLO) at Jinnah Hospital told that a report had been reserved after the post-mortem of the brothers. He said the deaths look like an incident of poisoning, furthermore samples from the bodies and blood specimens had been taken and sent to a laboratory for analysis.

The MLO added that the final cause of death would be certain after the chemical analysis report from the samples would be released in 5-10 days.

Police said they have launched investigations.