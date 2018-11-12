PM calls Buzdar, Sarwar to Islamabad after embarrassing video leak

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Speaker Pervaiz Elahi to Islamabad after an embarrassing video leak raised questions about the possible rift within the Punjab government.



In the video, which went viral on weekend, Tariq Cheema can be heard telling senior leader Jehangir Tareen to control Chaudhry Sarwar.

The video showed a meeting between Tareen, Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Hafiz Ammar Yasir, and PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Federal Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema.

In the video, Cheema can be heard speaking to Tareen and saying, "Sir, control Sarwar! He will not let your chief minister continue."

Geo quoted a sources as saying that the premier has called Buzdar, Sarwar and Elahi to Islamabad to discuss the matter.

“The premier will hold one-to-one meetings with the three leaders and try to resolve differences between PML-Q members and Sarwar,” they added.

“The discussions will also focus on maintaining the balance of power in the Punjab government.”

A strategy for the Senate elections will also be discussed during the meeting, the sources further said.