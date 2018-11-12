Assets worth Rs 700 bn owned by Pakistanis traced in 10 countries

ISLAMABAD: Assets worth Rs700 billion owned by Pakistanis has been traced in 10 different countries, said Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar



Addressing a press conference along with along with PM's Special Assistant on Media Iftikhar Durrani and PTI leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan here Monday, Shahzad Akbar said the amount was traced by Asset Recovery Unit.

References in this regard will be filed soon, he added.

He said the aforementioned assets were acquired through money laundering and fake accounts.

The special assistant said initially only big fish are being targeted, Radio Pakistan reported.

"Pakistan has become the third biggest country, whose citizens own real estate in Dubai,' he added.

Iftikhar Durrani said properties worth $15 billion were acquired by Pakistanis in Dubai only during last 10 years.