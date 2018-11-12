Shaniera Akram urges public to 'say no to plastic bags' after Sindh govt's ban

KARACHI: Shaniera Akram, wife of Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram, urged citizens on Monday to implement on the ban placed by Sindh government on polythene and plastic bags for a better environment.

In light of the ban placed on polythene and plastic bags by the Sindh cabinet last week, the distinguished personality stepped forward on her official Twitter handle, urging the public to play their part as well.

“It’s time to take ownership of our city!With the recent ban on plasticbags we desperately need everyone’s involvement for it to work,” she stated.

Akram went on to shed light on the deteriorating state of the marine life in Sindh’s coastal city of Karachi saying: “Plastic rubbish is clogging our city,choking our marine life & making our kids sick.Please SayNo to plastic bags &make the choice to do whats right.”

Last week, under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Sindh Cabinet had passed a unanimous decision to ban the use of polythene and plastic bags in the province with the initial phase of the ban getting rolled out in Sukkur district within the coming three months.