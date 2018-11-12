SC issues notice to PM Imran Khan in Zulfi Bukhari disqualification case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan in petition seeking disqualification of Zulfi Bukhari, PM’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.



Petitioners Adil Chatta and Mirza Moiz Baig had moved the apex court in September challenging the appointment on ground that he is a dual national.

The petition prays that if a dual national can’t be member of the parliament, he/she should not be made PM’s special assistance. Zulfi Bukhari should not be allowed to work as special assistant and his appointment be declared null and void as he is a dual national, it argued.

When the hearing resumed today, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked that it is to be seen whether the law prohibits appointment of a dual national as prime minister’s assistant or not.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, appointed close aide Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari commonly known as Zulfi Bukhari as his Special Assistant with the status of Minister of State.