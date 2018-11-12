Sun Nov 11, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 12, 2018
4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Khuzdar

KHUZDAR: A mild earthquake of 4.8-magnitude jolted Khuzdar district  and adjoining areas   on Sunday night.

The tremor struck the Khuz­dar and surrounding areas late on Sunday, forcing people to leave their houses and rush to open places.

According to the meteorological department, the intensity of the earthquake was recorded 4.8 and its epicentre was located 180 kilometer southwest of  Khuzdar.

No casualty or property loss was reported from the area.

