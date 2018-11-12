Sun Nov 11, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 12, 2018
Advertisement

Police seal restaurant after two minors die of 'food poisoning' in Karachi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Nov, 18

Share

KARACHI: Police on Sunday sealed an up-scale eatery after  two minor brothers died of 'food poisoning' and their mother was hospitalised as they had dined out at a high-end restaurant in Karachi's DHA area.

According to initial reports revealed  by police, the family had dined out at a high-end restaurant of Defence Housing Authority’s (DHA) and also consumed candy from a shop outside Chunky Monkey amusement park located in Phase IV, DHA.

Karachi police have reportedly sealed both the restaurants and the playland, from which the candies were purchased, and launched an investigation into the incident.

The food samples from the eatery have also been sent to the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) for examination.

The mother-sons trio  were rushed to a hospital on Sunday in a critical condition, where the mother is said to be out of danger.

The police have  formed an inquiry committee which has been tasked to give its findings in the next three days. Further, the police also decided to include the husband and brother of the affected woman into the investigation.

According to media reports, the police have collected food samples in the refrigerator present in the home of the affected family.

Also, the family has given permission to carry out the postmortem of one of the deceased children, a one-and-a-half-year-old and a five-year-old, which may prove to be crucial in the progress of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and Governor Imran Ismail have taken notice of the incident and summoned report from the authorities concerned.

Advertisement

Latest News

More From Pakistan