Police seal restaurant after two minors die of 'food poisoning' in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Sunday sealed an up-scale eatery after two minor brothers died of 'food poisoning' and their mother was hospitalised as they had dined out at a high-end restaurant in Karachi's DHA area.

According to initial reports revealed by police, the family had dined out at a high-end restaurant of Defence Housing Authority’s (DHA) and also consumed candy from a shop outside Chunky Monkey amusement park located in Phase IV, DHA.



Karachi police have reportedly sealed both the restaurants and the playland, from which the candies were purchased, and launched an investigation into the incident.

The food samples from the eatery have also been sent to the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) for examination.

The mother-sons trio were rushed to a hospital on Sunday in a critical condition, where the mother is said to be out of danger.

The police have formed an inquiry committee which has been tasked to give its findings in the next three days. Further, the police also decided to include the husband and brother of the affected woman into the investigation.

According to media reports, the police have collected food samples in the refrigerator present in the home of the affected family.

Also, the family has given permission to carry out the postmortem of one of the deceased children, a one-and-a-half-year-old and a five-year-old, which may prove to be crucial in the progress of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and Governor Imran Ismail have taken notice of the incident and summoned report from the authorities concerned.