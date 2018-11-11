First lady Bushra Bibi visits Fountain House Lahore

ISLAMABAD: The first lady of Pakistan Buhra Bibi on Sunday visited Fountain House and mingled with intellectually challenged women and children housed there.



Bushra Bibi, accompanied by her friend, visited various wards of the facility and was briefed on medical facilities being extended to patients, Geo reported.

Women at the facility thanked the first lady for the visit and also took selfies with her.

Bushra Bibi's first trip as first lady was to an orphanage in Lahore in early September.

She brought food for the children of the orphanage and had lunch with them.