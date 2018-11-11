Murad Saeed launches app to ensure transparency in NHA affairs

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Communication Murad Saeed Sunday launched the National Highway Authority mobile application (NHA-app) to make public all the relevant record and details of its projects.



All the information for commuters would be one click away, he said while speaking at the launching ceremony here at the NHA offices.

The minister said the mobile application was a step towards implementation of right to information in true letter and spirit, which would help the NHA ensure transparency in the execution of its projects, particularly the mega ones.

Following the vision of Prim Minister Imran Khan, he said they had set the targets with 70-day deadline keeping in view of the PTI government''s 100-day agenda.

"We have achieved almost all the targets."

" The minister said the application was his brain-child, a part of his first 70-day plans, which had been accomplished due to team work of the department''s officials.

Highlighting the features of application developed by Management Information System (MIS), NHA Chairman Jawad Bashir Malik said the region-based details and fiscal status of the ongoing and completed projects, toll rates, road safety guideline, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) alignments and information could be accessed through the app.

Two features of the app, including Journey Planning and Interactive Maps would help the commuters in planning their journey by letting them know about available routes through the maps, he added.

The ongoing projects title, source of funds, contract awarded companies'' details, physical and financial progress could be seen by clicking project details icon, he added.

The android-users could download the app now while I-phone users would be able to have the facility by November 27, he said.

Underlining his department''s performance of first 50 days, the minister said they had retrieved land worth Rs 280 million under the country-wide encroachment drive and amassed Rs 208 billion by auctioning the department''s vehicles following the prime minister''s austerity campaign.

He said the ministry had generated around Rs 761 million revenue from its own sources, which would be used in executing the projects without waiting for the release of PSDP funds.

Later, the Minister awarded appreciation certificates to the developers of the app.