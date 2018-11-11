Kids of Port Qasim protesting dock workers hold silent demo at KPC

Karachi, Nov 11: Large number of small and young kids took to streets to demand for payment of salaries and secure jobs of their fathers working at port Qasim. Kids staged a silent demonstration in front of Karachi Press Club here on Sunday morning.



Kids were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans – we want to learn – we want to continue our education – pay salaries to our fathers – uncle prime minister don’t close doors of employment for our parents – chief justice uncle secure jobs of our fathers – we want justice etc.

A large number of protesting dock workers were also present in their sit-in camp during this demo. Their sit-in camp entered in its 48th day and they are still waiting for officials to solve their issues.

Speaking to journalists on this occasion, General Secretary of the Workers Union of Port Qasim CBA Hussain Badshah demanded that government should accept their demands. Pending salaries of five months of dock workers should be paid; their identity cards be issued without any further delay and Dock Workers Act 1974 be implemented in letter in spirit at Port Qasim, he urged.

"We will announce our next strategy in few days if government still put deaf ear to our demands," he added.