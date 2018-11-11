Sun Nov 11, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 11, 2018
CM Usman Buzdar is only power centre in Punjab: Governor Chaudhry Sarwar

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Nov, 18

Share

FAISALABAD: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Sunday played down the  leaked video which triggered a debate in the media about the tug of war in Punjab and the problems facing the provincial government .

Responding to questions while talking to the media, he said Q-league was   an ally of the PTI and the government would address their concerns after listening to their grievances.

"We have good relations with Chaudhry family," he said, adding that  difference can emerge even in the family members  .

Asked to comment on Tariq Bashir Cheema, Federal Minister for Housing , about his  interference in his constituency, the governor said  although he visits all the constituencies he never meant to  interfere.

"The only power centre in Punjab is Chief Minister Usman Buzdar," he said.

On Saturday, a leaked video of  Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi , Jahagir Khan Tareen and others created   speculations in the media that the government was in trouble in Punjab.

The participants of the meeting were found talking about Chaudhry Sarwar's  alleged interference in the affairs of Punjab government.

Responding to questions about the PTI's performance, he said  the party has  always called for accountability and following in the footsteps of Prime Minister Imran Khan he also presents himself for accountability.


  

