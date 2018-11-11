CM Usman Buzdar is only power centre in Punjab: Governor Chaudhry Sarwar

FAISALABAD: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Sunday played down the leaked video which triggered a debate in the media about the tug of war in Punjab and the problems facing the provincial government .

Responding to questions while talking to the media, he said Q-league was an ally of the PTI and the government would address their concerns after listening to their grievances.

"We have good relations with Chaudhry family," he said, adding that difference can emerge even in the family members .

Asked to comment on Tariq Bashir Cheema, Federal Minister for Housing , about his interference in his constituency, the governor said although he visits all the constituencies he never meant to interfere.

"The only power centre in Punjab is Chief Minister Usman Buzdar," he said.

On Saturday, a leaked video of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi , Jahagir Khan Tareen and others created speculations in the media that the government was in trouble in Punjab.

The participants of the meeting were found talking about Chaudhry Sarwar's alleged interference in the affairs of Punjab government.

Responding to questions about the PTI's performance, he said the party has always called for accountability and following in the footsteps of Prime Minister Imran Khan he also presents himself for accountability.



