Imran Khan to inaugurate Hyderabad Express on Nov 15

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Hyderabad Express train on November 15.



Addressing a press conference here at Railways headquarters, he said China would be given priority regarding the decision taken about the ML-1.

He said, "Great response was received during the China visit." The great friend of Pakistan has offered gifting us the primary feasibility report of ML-2 and ML-3."

He said that deputy minister of China Railways was coming to Pakistan, and this would help make progress on Pak railways matters.

He said that approval of 86,000 vacancies had been secured and 10,000 of them had been advertised.

He said that a request would be made to the prime minister for regularizing the contract employees under the PM package.

The minister said, "Our basic work is to improve the railway tracks and provide facilities to passenger and the freight sector.

"Dhabeji Express was facing problems and DS Karachi had been directed to change its timing to facilitate the workers, he added.

The railways minister said that catering service had been restored in Green Line Train and tender would be floated in 10 days to provide catering facility in Karachi Express and Tezgam trains also.

Sheikh Rashid said that Pakistan Railways Freight Transportation Company (PRFTC) had been given approval to run two freight trains.

He said that retired employees, who were inducted again on contract basis, would be relieved of duties after one year so that the youth could be given a chance.

He said that vigilance department in railways was being abolished and a decision had been made to convert RailwaysWalton Academy into a university.

He said the railways chairman and cheif executiveofficer would take decisions regarding transfer of officers and other staff working in the vigilance cell to other departments of railways.

All project directors were present in their respectivefields for supervision of their projects and to ensure thetimely completion of the projects, he added.

The minister said that under the 100 days agenda, railways schools and hospitals would be given to private sector and tenders in this regard would be issued this month and all schools and hospitals would be operated in private-public partnership.

Every station master would give his gross report after one month and the DS would be responsible for any sort of negligence in his respective division, he added.

He said, "The Nonstop Train, which runs between Lahore and Faisalabad, will run up to Multan and the schedule in this regard will be announced soon.

" Responding to a question, the minister said that politics of the corrupt politicians in the country would end and new faces would emerge.

To another question, he said, "If Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government delivers even 15-20 per cent in the first 100 days, it will be a great success.