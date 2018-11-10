Senate bye election on two seats to be held on Nov 15

ISLAMABAD:- The polling for Senate bye-election for a general and a seat reserved for women in the upper house of the parliament from Punjab province will be held on November 15.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the polling will be held at provincial assembly building, Lahore from 0900 hours to 1600 hours.



These seats had fallen vacant, due to de-notification of Haroon Khan and Saadia Abbasi as senators.

The commission called upon the members of the provincial assembly of Punjab to elect to the Senate a member from a general seat and member from the seat reserved for women from Punjab province.

The ECP had appointed Provincial Election Commissioner, Punjab Zafar Iqbal Hussain as Returning Officer besides five Polling Officers for the purpose of senate bye-election to fill two vacant seats from Punjab.

It said that the date of public notice by Returning Officer inviting nomination papers was October 29 while the October 31 was the last date for filing of nomination papers by the candidates with the Returning Officer.

The date for publication of names of the nominated candidates was November 1, while the last date for scrutiny of nomination papers was November 3. The last date for filing of appeals against acceptance or rejection of nominations was November 5 while the last date for disposal of appeals by the tribunal was November 7.

The last date for publication of revised list of candidates was November 8, while the last date for withdrawal of candidates was November 9.