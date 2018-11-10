Shahbaz Sharif's remand extended for 14 days in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Saturday extended for 14 days physical remand of Shahbaz Sharif in Ashiana Housing Scheme.

The court, however, rejected the NAB's plea seeking remand in a case against Sharif pertaining to Ramzan Sugar Mills, according to Geo News.

The former Punjab chief minister is in the NAB's custody since October 5.

He was brought from Islamabad to produce him before the court where strict security arrangements were made.

The hearing of the case against him was conducted by Judge Najmul Hassan.

The NAB sought 15 day extension in physical remand which was opposed by Sharif's lawyer Perviaz Malik.

He told the court that NAB DG Saleem Shehzad has become a party against Shahbaz Sharif and was appearing on TV channels to discuss the cases against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President.

The lawyer argued that the NAB has up till now failed in producing any solid evidence against his client, hence, there was no reason to extend the remand.

He said the NAB first summon Sharif on June 2018 and since then he has appeared every time he was summoned investigators.

The lawyer said his client has been fully cooperating in the investigation.

After hearing the argument, the judge extended the remand for 14 days against NAB's plea for 15 days.

During the hearing, the NAB's lawyer told the court that The former Punjab chief minister stands arrested from today in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.



