PIA plane skids off runway at Pangur Airport in Balochistan

QUETTA: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft skidded off the runway at Panjgur Airport on Saturday, according to Geo News.

Airport officials said the incident occurred when one of the tyres of the flight PK-517 which came from Karachi burst during landing.

The pilot lost control of the aircraft and it came to a halt on the soft ground.

Passengers were shifted to the terminal safely and no one was hurt in the incident.

It was not immediately known whether the operations at the airport were suspended following the incident or the plane was pulled back on the runway.

Panjgur Airport is a domestic and partially International airport, located in Balochistan province in Pakistan's southwest.

