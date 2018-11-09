NAB recovers Rs33 crore from former grade 16 officer’s residence

Lahore: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) raided the house of former grade 16 government officer and recovers over Rs330 million worth cash and prize bonds on Friday.



According to NAB officials, during the raid they recovered Rs100 million Pakistani currency, Rs170 million prize bonds and foreign currency worth Rs30 million from a house located in a private housing society at Lahore’s Mohlanwal Road.

The identity of the suspect has been kept secret for now.

Moreover, there are huge properties registered in the name of suspect informed the NAB officials.

NAB director general has ordered an inquiry against the suspect for assets beyond the means.